The Joint Security Agencies have arrested a total of 60 gang members, including those with violent backgrounds, in the ongoing crackdown on criminality along the Northern bypass.

Uganda Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga says among the horrific crimes committed by the suspects arrested are burglary, car vandalism in form of car window smash and grab, simple robberies, being in possession of sharp weapons and narcotics offences.

Many of the gang members are youth from 14 years to 25 years.

“The public might not notice this but these pop-up crimes along the bypass occurred in 2018, where we dismantled the gangs and took several of them to court. And while the car window smash and grab crimes along the Northern bypass have caused concern, they do not indicate a countrywide surge in property crime,”Enanga said in a statement on Monday.

He added:” The primary driver of crime along the bypass are the opportunity that the environment brings. These include; poor lighting systems, an extensive drainage with poorly planned settlements, youth gangs that are homeless and look for quick cash rather than work. Therefore, as security agencies address the crime concerns, other technocrats need to find ways of bringing these youths, out of the kind of economic desperation there in, that leads them into property crimes.”

Enanga further assured Ugandans that despite the recent incidents, Kampala remains one of the safest cities for motorists and road users.

” The suspects begin their criminal activities at around 4pm, when the traffic jam begins to pile up. They usually become violent after 7pm, and use the cover of darkness where they start acting violent with weighing scale stone, pavers, stones and sharp object which they use to hit and cut their victims, rob them and escape from the scene under the cover of darkness. The most targeted victims are women and vulnerable individuals moving alone.”

” The arrests of the criminal gang members demonstrates our collective resolve as security agencies to rid major highways, criminal hubs and hotspots of the senseless acts of violence and impunity. We have now dominated the area and spread out officers in uniform (foot and motorised), and deployed covert teams from Busega round about to Namboole. We are constantly evaluating our efforts towards restoring safety and security along the bypass.”