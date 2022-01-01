In the wake of the current surge in the spread of coronavirus, the Office of the President has announced sweeping changes aimed at scaling down the infections.

The new measures will affect staff at the Presidency, and daily visitors to the office according to Hajji Yunusu Kakande, the Secretary to the Presidency.

“Staff at the Presidency are hereby directed to only report for work with proof of full vaccination. This is done to ensure the safety of the occupants.Also, staff at the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) are subjected to the new rules.”

Kakande also stated that visitors with urgent business at both OPM and Presidency will have to address their concerns in writing.

Two desks will be set up at the premises to handle correspondences to the two offices.

” This has been done to ensure that there is no overcrowding inside the buildings, yet at the same time keep the public accessing services amid the pandemic induced inconveniences.” Kakande told Watchdog Uganda.

The directive will come in force as soon as the offices open for business from the festivities on Monday, 3rd, January,2022.

The proximity of the two offices to the Parliamentary building makes any laxity very dangerous. A surge in infections at the Presidency may easily spill to the August House, and to the cabinet, since over 20 Ministers operate from there. This could result into a national catastrophe.