The President of Uganda also Commander in Chief of the armed forces Yoweri Museveni has sent the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Spokesperson Brig Flavia Byekwaso, State House Anti Corruption unit head, Col Edith Nakalema, Brig Peter Chandia, the Acting Commander of Special Forces Command(SFC) to a one year training course at the newly established National Defence College in Jinja.

The trio has been sent to the training along with several army commanders above the rank of Colonel.

According to Daily Monitor newspaper, the message was sent last Tuesday and the officers are expected to hand over offices to their deputies before leaving for the course.

Brig Byekwaso confirmed to the local daily that indeed she was going for the course but when asked to confirm whether Brig Chandia and Col Nakalema are also joining her, she said she is yet to get a full list of the officers going for training.

“It is true. I am going for the training,” Brig Byekwaso told Daily Monitor on Sunday.

State House spokesperson Lindah Nabusaayi could also not confirm the changes at State House Anti-Corruption Unit.

“I don’t have the necessary information now. So I can’t confirm or deny. Please call Afande Nakalema, she is available,” Ms Nabusaayi said on Sunday.

“Efforts to contact Col Nakalema were futile by press time. Our calls went unanswered. Her personal assistant too did not pick our calls,” Daily Monitor stated.