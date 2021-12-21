MOVIT Products Limited has today donated sanitizer worth ten million (UGX 10 million) to Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF).

The sanitizer will smoothen operations that mark the 41st Civil Military Tarehe Sita activities that will be hosted by the Elgon Region in 2022.

The UPDF Deputy Chief of Civil Military Cooperation Col Sam Ntambirwe who represented the Chief CIMIC Brig Gen Emmanuel Rwashande commended MOVIT Ltd for being good partners to UPDF and for participating in the transformation process of the country.

He said Tarehe Sita activities are symbolic in nature and aim at giving back to the community for the latter’s participation in the liberation struggle.

“The donation will act as a Quick Impact Project to the region and strengthen UPDF relationship with MOVIT Products Limited,” he added.

The MOVIT Products Ltd head of tax and economic policy Mr. John Bosco Ahabwe thanked UPDF for maintaining discipline and securing the country.

He pledged continued support to UPDF activities.

The donation ceremony happened at the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs headquarters in Mbuya, Kampala. It was also attended by UPDF Officers and Men.