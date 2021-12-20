H.E. Modeste Bahati Lukwebo, the President of the Senate of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Sunday arrived in Uganda for a three day working visit from 19th – 22nd December 2021. The main purpose of this visit is to further bolster the excellent cordial bilateral relations between the Republic of Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Uganda and the DRC enjoy excellent and cordial bilateral relations, reflecting a history of close political, economic & socio-cultural ties and common mutual interests. These interests are pursued under the Joint Permanent Commission (JPC) which is framework for bilateral cooperation, and was established in 1986.

H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni will meet H.E. Modeste Bahati Lukwebo at State House to discuss ways of strengthening and consolidating bilateral relations for the mutual benefit of both Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

H.E. Lukwebo will also meet Rt. Hon. Jacob Oulanyah the Speaker of the Republic of Uganda and will visit Nshara Industrial Park as well as officiate at the opening of the Zhang Beef Factory in Mbarara.

The President of the Senate was received by a delegation of Government Officials of both countries led by Hon. Harriet Ntabazi, the Minister of State for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Hon. Prof. Ephraim Kamuntu Special Presidential Advisor, H.E. James Mbahimba the outgoing Uganda’s Ambassador to the DRC, H.E. Jean Pierre Massala the Acting Ambassador of the DRC to Uganda, Dr. Edith Namutebi Counselor Uganda Embassy Kinshasa, Mr. Stephen Kaboyo Chairman Sino Ugand and other Members of the business community.