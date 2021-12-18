The Deputy CDF Lt Gen Peter Elwelu on Friday officiated at the pass out of 120 Officers from the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces, Uganda Police Force and Uganda Prisons Service who have been undergoing a three months Joint Political Education and Leadership Course at Oliver Reginald Tambo Leadership School – Kaweweta.

The Deputy Chief of Defence Forces, Lt Gen Peter Elwelu has today officiated at the pass out of 120 Officers from the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces, Uganda Police Force and Uganda Prisons Service who have been undergoing a three months Joint Political Education and Leadership Course at Oliver Reginald Tambo Leadership School – Kaweweta.

Lt Gen Elwelu urged the officers to always focus on their mission as men and women in uniform and cautioned them against rushing to accumulate wealth through dubious dealings reminding them that the Uniform is all about sacrifice and service to Greater Good.

“The strength of the country lies on us men and women in uniform. When this uniform collapses, everything collapses and nothing will stand”, said Lt Gen Elwelu.

He called upon the officers to be cautious of the times they are living in. “As you are doing work in this World, you must understand and read the timings and season we are in and change the way we do our things. The time is now to do things the right way”, Lt Gen Elwelu remarked.

The Chief Political Commissar, Maj Gen Henry Masiko urged the officers to always remember the motto of the institution which is, ‘Elimu, Fikira, Utendaji’ and noted that the performance of the officers depends on understanding that comes from seeking knowledge.

Maj Gen Masiko however cautioned them to be mindful of the profound Code of Conduct that has been central in developing a Pro People Army.

In his remarks, the Commandant of Oliver Reginald Tambo Leadership School ? Kaweweta, Col Chris Ogumelaki said that the ultimate objective was to rise the righteous level of ideological consciousness focusing on social and political consciousness and enhance the leadership skills of the participants.

The Best participants were awarded and these included: Captain Ismail Ssenoga (Overall), Assistant Superintendent of Prisons Leonard Ahimbisibwe (Academics), Assistant Superintendent of Police Elizabeth Aloket (Female), Captain David Magado Kimera (Leadership) and Captain Godfrey Ninsiima (Field).

The pass out was attended by: Brig Gen Michael Kibuye, Commissioner of Prisons Robert Munanura, Assistant Commissioner of Police Michael Mugabi, Senior and Junior Officers of UPDF.