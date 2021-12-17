By Aldon Walukamba G

Advance Family Planning Uganda (AFP-U) has set a goal of achieving long-term advocacy victories by 2023.

This was arrived at by members who attended the week – long, AFP – U strategic planning meeting in western Uganda.

Reproductive Health Uganda (RHU) and Partners in Population and Development Africa Regional Office (PPDARO) are members of the AFP-U, which is made up of various major players and stakeholders involved in promoting family planning and sexual reproductive health and rights (SRHR) in Uganda.

According to Richard Mugenyi, RHU Manager Advocacy and Communication, since 2009 AFP–U now operates in 33 districts across Uganda, with the majority of AFP–U operations planned for 2022.

While discussing the AFP-U’s strategic activities in relation to SRHR and family planning, Mugenyi stated that if the unique advocacy approach is successfully implemented, funding and the policy climate for family planning and other SRHR services in Uganda can be improved through visibility.

Visibility, financing, and policy are three advocacy quick wins identified by the AFP-U.

AFP–U 2022 focuses on producing enduring impressions and ramifications while delivering advocacy wins in 2022, according to Achilles Kiwanuka, a Program Officer at PPDARO.

In order to achieve visible and practical gains in 2022, we must prioritize family planning, “Kiwanuka added.

However, during his introductory remarks at the AFP–U strategic planning workshop for financial year 10 (FY10), Dr. Peter Ibembe, RHU Director of Programs, emphasized that rapid success must also last and leave empowered family planning and SRHR advocates at the national and subnational levels of Uganda.

Given Uganda’s shrinking civil space for family planning and SRHR services, he believes it is prudent to move beyond immediate victories and achieve long-term gains for access to family planning and SRHR services by reforming Uganda’s legislative framework.

“Quick gains should also be sustainable,” Dr. Ibembe added, adding that this can be accomplished by enshrining family planning and SRHR laws in Uganda’s legal framework.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and John Hopkins University are supporting the AFP – U strategic planning process, as well as other family planning and SRHR activities in Uganda.

Members of the Uganda Family Planning Consortium (UFPC), Parliament of Uganda, PPDARO, Ministry of Health, Samasha, RHU, and the National Population Council attended the week-long AFP-U strategic planning workshop for FY10 held at Kyangabi Crater Lake Resort (NPC).