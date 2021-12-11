Police in Rubanda District is hunting for a woman for killing her 25 year old son who had been released from Rubanda government prison.

The deceased has been identified as Tobias Mugarura, resident of Kashaki cell Ihanga Parish, Bubaale Sub county in Rubanda District

It is alleged that the deceased has been a convict serving a sentence at Rubanda Prisons in the case of threatening violence against his mother Frediana Nyabuhara and the his brother only identified as Godfrey.

On Thursday this week, he finished the sentence of six months imprisonment and he was released to go home.

When he reached home at Kashaki cell Ihanga Parish Bubale Sub county in Rubanda District, It did not please the his mother and brother and in the night, he was allegedly cut to death and the body dragged to the road side on Kabale – Kisoro road.

The mother and brother who are the prime suspects are now on the run.

“Some witnesses statements have been recorded. No arrest has been made yet,” Elly Maate the Kigezi regional police spokesperson told our reporter about the matter.

This case has been registered at Rubanda police under file number CRB 448/2021.