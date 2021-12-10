State House Anti-corruption Unit in laision with Police on December 8th, 2021 arrested and arraigned seven Staff of Tropical Bank Kampala Branch before Anti-Corruption Court in Kololo on charges of Causing Financial Loss and Conspiracy to defraud their Bank of sh.1 billion from the client’s account.

The seven were remanded to Kitalya and Kigo.

These include Kaggwa Michael a Sales Officer, Anguni Brian a Customs Service Officer, Nakyanzi Aisha Katongole the Senior Compliance Officer, Imran Sadiq Hussein the Bank Relations Officer, Baiga Sarah Kakyamya the Branch Operations Supervisor, Nabonyene Abdu the Operations Branch Manager and Janer Zainab Ntaro Chief Teller.

Prosecution led by David Mugamba from the Office of the DPP; submitted that in November 2021 at Tropical Bank Kampala Branch; the accused persons while in performance of their duties; conspired to defraud their employer when they irregularly processed a payment of one billion shillings and paid it to a one Nabbona Margret as an administrator of the Estate of Abdurezzagh Elmrabet a Lybian National i.e holder of the account defrauded, without following the Bank procedures and well knowing that their actions would cause financial loss to the Bank.

Mugamba informed Court that investigations are still ongoing.

Before the Grade One Magistrate Hon. Herbert Asiimwe, the Septet denied the charges.

They were then sent on remand untill Tuesday December 14th, 2021 as the State attorney verifies the documents of those wishing to stand surity for them