The NRM district Chairpersons have been urged to embrace unity, cohension and reconciliation if the party is to remain strong and deliver on its promises.

The call was made by the party Secretary General Richard Todwong Awany, while addressing district Chairpersons in a one day retreat held at Maya Nature Resort, Kyengera town council, Wakiso district on Wednesday.

“It is my mission to preach and implement an effective and holistic reconciliation engagement with all protagonists within the party, as a precursor to promoting party cohension, reconciliation and unity,” Mr.Todwong said referring to an example of Masindi district where he held a successful reconciliation meeting with the party district leadership.

“We also have cases that require intervention by way of reconciling the district executive committees with their district Administrative Secretaries, Todwong added.

He therefore guided the NRM district Chairpersons to go back into their districts and hold meetings together with other party leadership in a bid to solve the differences amicably.

In order to galvanize party support , Rt.Hon.Todwong informed the Chairpersons that the Secretariat had enrolled regional outreach programs targeting all party leadership structures from the Sub-county level beginning with Bukedi Sub-region.

“The NRM Secretariat in October this year launched its outreach program specifically targeting party leadership structures from the Subcounty level. We started with seven districts of Budaka, Butaleja, Butebo, Busia, Kibuku, Pallisa and Tororo which consistitute Bukedi Sub-region and later interfaced with structures in the three duistrcts of greater mukono,” Todwong said.

He pledged to continue with the same outreaches until all country sub-regions are covered.

Mr. Todwong emphasised the national chairman’s strategic guidance to the NRM leaders on how the party must carryout mobilisation of the communities.

“All party members and friends are guided to correctively identify the legitimate interests of the different groups of the people and support these interests by fighting for them,” he emphasized.

The key areas he highlighted include; sensitisation of the population to abardon subsistance farming and join commercial farming, decampagin land fragmentation, resist land evictions, campaign for free education, ensure zero tolerance to corruption and support regional integration.

On the issue of party promises to people Todwong said that, “Much as some outstanding party promises have delayed, I assure the chairpersons of government’s commitment to fully fulfill all pledges”.

“As you are aware,” he added, “The party through the national chairman has over the years made anumber of pledges to its leadership to facilitate mobilisation. And we know that some village and parish chairpersons have not yet received the bicycles to date, the reasons are mainly logistical where some districts were supplied with less bicycles or transport has not yet been arranged to deliver them,” The Secretary General said.

He also attributed the delay partly to the covid-19 pandemic which he said disrupted the economy, but assured the intended beneficiaries to remain calm as since the fulfillment plan is in the process.

In his address, the first NRM national vice chairman, Hajj.Moses Kigongo castigated NRM leaders who slow down party activities citing inadequate resources. He encouraged them to actively continue with party activities as resources materialize.

“Very may of you have not been performing well due to mearger resources. But we shall on our part facilitate you to enable you perform, including fulfilling pending promises,”Kigongo said.

Minister for presidency, Hon. Milly Babalanda also promised to direct RDCs to jointly work with district NRM leadership to fulfill the party manifesto given that they are serving under NRM government.