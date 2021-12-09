Businessman cum rally driver Rajiv Ruparelia has thrown more light on his intended plans to construct a glamourous football stadium, and other recreational establishments on the contested land in Kololo, Kampala city.

While appearing on NBS TV Wednesday, Mr Rajiv, a son to Uganda’s richest man Sudhir Ruparelia revealed his grand plan to construct a stadium, with a football pitch, basket ball court, several swimming pools and a gym on global standards.

The move is to aid sporting talents in Kampala which lack sports facilities.

Rajiv’s plans to develop modern sports facilities that offer employment opportunities to people and also a source of government revenue through tax collection has a challenge with Kololo Secondary School which is fighting for the playground.

The contested land is along Lugogo Bypass, close to Kampala Parents School. It also happens to be between Kololo Secondary School and Premier Academy, and it is jointly used by the two entities as an a football play ground.

In a move he said is likely to steer development, Mr Rajiv said his first step is to build a wall encircling the land, so as to control the inflow and outflow of people.

He said it would take him a period of close to two, or three years to complete his developmental projects on the land.

He however issued a stern warning to those who are making attempts to fail him in his meticulously conceived plan to develop the area.

The Ruparelia Group Managing Director also revealed that a section of people around kololo are steering strife, by bribing locals to cause chaos and fail him in his developmental work with intentions of grabbing the land.

“Some people want to grab the land. They want to be land grabbers. Unfortunately this is not good for our society….,” he said.

“It is not Kololo SS land. The land belongs to Ruparelia Group, and is between Premier academy and Kololo SS, and jointly used by the two as a sports field.”

He further uncovered a secret plan by these people, by saying that they distribute money to the poor population to cause chaos and fail his efforts to develop the land, He revealed that he must go on with his plans of developing the area, regardless of anything.

“……..they use the LCs, they give some small money 1K, 2K, I know who they give money to and what they do. They incite violence to try to stop development. It is extremely sad to try to take advantage of poor people like this,” Mr Rajiv stated.

He questioned their delay to develop the land, and wondered why they have suddenly developed interests to develop it now yet all along they had been looking on. He revealed that the said land belongs to the Ruparelia group, which aquired its title in 2006.

“They tell us they have the ability to develop it. They had all the time in the world to develop it, but they didnt. It shocks me that they want to develop it at a time when we also want to develop it.