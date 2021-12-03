LThe National Resistance Movement has kicked off its village based scientific campaigns as officials canvas votes for the party flagbearer, Andrew Muwonge in the forthcoming Kayunga LC5 byelection.

The position fell vacant after the untimely death of the district LC5 chairperson, Ffeffekka Serubogo In June.

On Thursday, the NRM 1st National vice chairman, Alhajji Moses Kigongo together with the director for mobilization, Rosemary Sseninde held a scientific meeting of leaders from Ntenjeru North constituency at Namagabi Senior Secondary school in Kayunga Town council.

Speaking to the leaders, Kigongo urged them to ignore anything else and unite to canvass votes for the NRM flagbearer in the LC5 race.*

“I thank you for turning up for this meeting and good work you are doing but in all you do, you must know that voting for Muwonge is key. There are things you say NRM has not done well but we shall tackle that at the right time since now is time to canvass votes for our candidate,”Kigongo said.

He said that the party leadership knows of the infights among the leaders in Kayunga but said that can be tackled at another time but the main focus of the leaders should be unity and seeking support for their candidate.

“Reduce on anger because it might cause you problems. Yes, anger is there but we cant use it to achieve what we want. I want every leader to be cool headed as we canvass votes for Muwonge. If you use anger, you will have scored an own goal.”

The party 1st national vice chairperson reiterated his message that no individual is bigger than the party and urged all the waring factions in Kayunga to desist from the same for the benefit of the party.

“Some people think they are bigger than NRM but it is wrong. What we need now is unity but if we mix the forthcoming election with other wars, we shall lose the point.”

“Don’t be deceived to vote for opposition. Vote for the NRM flagbearer who will ensure services trickle down to the people.”

The NRM director for mobilization and cadre development, Hon Rosemary Sseninde said she was happy that leaders have slowly by slowly understood the need for unity and that this will ensure the party wins the Kayunga LC5 seat.

“The road is now clear. People are now focused on ensuring unity. Some of the issues most talked about in the meetings is internal fighting but we urge you to stop fighting proxy wars since these affect the party. Let us all rally behind our flagbearer, Andrew Muwonge,” Sseninde said.

NRM village leaders from Kayunga Town council, Kayunga Sub County Busaana Town council and Busaana Sub County in Ntenjeru North Constituency attended the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by the NRM director for communication Hon Emmanuel Dombo, the NRM flagbearer for the Kayunga LC5 seat, Andrew Muwonge, Hon Sulaiman Kyebakoze Madaada among other party leaders.