Bishop Stuart University has banned male students from putting on sandals, damaged jeans/trousers, shorts while at campus premises.

The university has also restricted the males from accessing its premises with braided/plaited hairstyles, tatoos, piercings/earrings and uncombed hair.

On the females side, the university has restricted them from putting on mini skirts and dresses, mini pants, damaged jeans/trousers and tatoos.

“This is to bring to your notice that effective 2nd December, 2021, no one will be allowed to access the university premises, lecture rooms, offices or chapel with that dress code,” the University’s Dean of Students Francis Muhangi said in a 1st December notice to all students.

Founded in 2002 by Ankole Diocese of the Province of the Anglican Church of Uganda, Bishop Stuart University (BSU) is a private, not-for-profit University, chartered in 2014 and located in Western Uganda 31/2 km from Mbarara City Headquarters.