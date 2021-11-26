Members of Parliament on the sub-committee investigating Dr. Monica Musenero’s corruption allegations on Friday were left in shock when she defended her move to procure special mice each costing Shs8 million

While appearing before the committee, the Minister for Science and Technology confirmed that the special mice will facilitate the development efforts to generate a local Covid-19 vaccine. She explained to the committee that the type of mouse in question is costly due to its scarcity on the market and there is high competition for that specific type.

“The media has actually named as the Musenero Mouse and there are cartoons [about it]. These are very high technology animals. Not only are they expensive but they are also not easy to get,” Dr. Musenero said.

“We paid the first company and they returned our money and they said we can’t give you because they are in very high demand. Shs8 million, actually that is cheap.”

Her revelation confirmed the recent media reports that Dr. Musenero indeed is in the process of procuring the expensive mice.

The current investigations were ignited by the Ntungamo municipality lawmaker Yona Musinguzi a few weeks ago when he informed the August House how Dr. Musenero misused Shs31 billion meant to support the development of a local vaccine by doing her own business to benefit her family.

Musinguzi’s allegation prompted the formation of the special committee to investigate the matter. Despite the intervention of President Yoweri Museveni threatening those who were trying to call for the probing of his decorated scientist, Parliament under the guidance of Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among went ahead with its program to probe the allegations.

The committee was given a short period of time and in two weeks’ time members are expected to report back to the House.