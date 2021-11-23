Mukono Municipality Legislator Betty Nambooze has penned a moving love letter to her husband, Henry Bakireke.

The Bakirekes celebrated 19 years since they made it official. The couple’s photograph in the day, in black and white, hit the Social pages. The photo shows Betty and Henry in their heydays, dresses in wedding gowns, and exchanging vows.

Nambooze, turned to her Social media pages and poured out her heart to her husband who she said, she finds him “simple to love”.

Below is the page on her Official page:

Dear Henry

When we met at high school one might have thought that it was the lust of teenagers…. When you honoured me with a marriage proposal many people wanted to know the man who was taking Nambooze ….But as Elle Woods said at the end of Legally Blonde, “We did it!” We made it. We’re here…..And I wish to testify that we are here first by the grace of the Lord and that to a bigger extent our God has used you to make our Love and marriage work!

Although many of the people who addressed us on the wedding day insinuated that it wasn’t going to be easy that especially me as a woman I would be required to make alot of adjustments, sacrifice and self regulation to be able to keep in…… Today, if it wasn’t for courtesy I would call them to tell me why they told us such a big lie…”Obufumbo buziibu” ?! Not at all Marriage is easy….Maybe for me because my Henry is easy to Love.

And, boy, it’s been so simple loving you, having you around and dropping in your hands whenever I want someone to hold me up. We haven’t had the fairy tale romance I dreamt of as a teenage girl, nor have we had the Hollywood love affair I used to read in friction novels as an adolescent. But you know what? I’m grateful for the marriage and love you continue to give me.

You and I have had a real marriage….biri ebyalagirwa. It hasn’t been perfect, and it hasn’t been a walk over and, honestly, it hasn’t always been marvelous maybe but, still, it has and it will continue,God willing to be pleasant, enjoyable, and in many insistence adventurous.

Ofcourse life isn’t perfect, and life isn’t easy, and life isn’t always pleasant. And you and I are human however deliberately we’ve built a life together and touched many other lives for the better…..Our children and those young souls that found a father and mother in us.

Through building a home, bank loans, unemployment, pregnancies and births, deaths, health scares, jail and almost a one year prison term and literally every other high and low (and up and down) that one can go through…you’ve been there with me. You’ve been my rock. You’ve been my strength, my anchor. You’ve been my person. And yesterday when you got up to tell the children and friends who surprised us with an anniversary Party that King Solomon might have been writing about me…..I suspected that you were at it again….appreciating me, even when I don’t measure up to the task.

Just as our vows said, you’ve been there for me in good times and in bad. In sickness and in health. You haven’t left my side and each time irrespective of what we are facing you have never stopped to amaze me with your love. And I pray you never do.

I love you Henry and I will choose you, even if I had the opportunity to pick a new husband after these twenty minus one years! In God’s hand Im placing you my Prince and for sure, I’m praying that we live to celebrate a golden jubilee and more together.

Till death do us separate….for now lets have Love- Reloaded.