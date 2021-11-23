The founder of National Unity, Reconciliation and Development Party (NURP) which later turned into the National Unity Platform (NUP) Moses Nkonge Kibalama has revealed that the current opposition party leaders betrayed him.

Speaking during an interview with local YouTube channel ‘TMO’ last week, Kibalama revealed that the current President of NUP Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine and his colleagues have deliberately violated the agreements he made with them while handing over the party leadership.

In 2020, Kibalama signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the People Power Movement leadership led by Bobi Wine and under this MOU he handed over the party leadership to the former presidential candidate.

A few months later, both parties failed to agree over the party management issues, which forced Kibalama and colleagues to drag the current leadership to Court. Unfortunately, Kibalama lost the case.

Despite the outcome of the Court case, Kibalama still insists that Bobi Wine and his colleagues in the party have completely ignored him and not only that, they have also failed to meet some of the terms of the agreement.

“Bobi Wine is a clean young man with a perfect background, however, he was fought by the government both physically and invisibly. Politicians who wanted change like us, approached him to be our flag bearer but he refused since he wanted to form a new party but I told him ‘you will not get it since the state is against you,” Kibalama said.

He further narrated that 6 months after failing to register his own party, Bobi Wine approached him so that they can enter into an agreement regarding NURP (now NUP).

“He told me ‘Mr. Kibalama I’m out of options what are your terms’ I gave him my terms which were not so hard if he was a faithful and trustworthy person. However, I was heartbroken and regretted why I helped him. Ugandans must know that Uganda is bigger than anyone be it President Museveni, Bobi Wine or me. So if the issue is to take Uganda further, we need to put our personal feelings and desires apart and that is what I have done.”

Although Mr. Kibalama alludes that his issues with Bobi Wine are too small compared to the duty Bobi Wine and his party have as far as liberating Uganda is concerned, he expected him to at least respect some conditions in the agreement as a gentleman.

“If they were fair, Kibalama would be at the center of the party but our agreements were thrown in the dustbin. Although they are young people, they should have an element of remembering people who have helped them. All of them succeeded using NUP but they have forgotten their founder.”

He also expressed his disappointment when some people pinned him that he sold the party to Bobi Wine which was not true.

“The allegation by some people that I sold the party to Bobi Wine was so painful and my heart was totally broken. When did I sell the Party? And did they pay me any coin if I sold it? What pains me alot is that I gave these young men the party freely but they were not appreciative at all. However, I have handed everything to God. I advise them to always seek counsel from the elders otherwise the element of not remembering someone who had done you good is bad.”