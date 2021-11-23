The head of the community policing department, ACP Anatoli Muleterwa, has embarked on a campaign to mobilize local council leaders from the Aswa and North Kyoga regions in the fight against criminality.

ACP Muleterwa together with a team of senior officers from the community policing department on Monday met with all local council leaders from Kitgum and Gulu.

During the meeting, he said: “We have embarked on this community policing strategy in the North Kyoga and Aswa Regions to remind the local authorities here on your cardinal roles and responsibilities in the fight against crime. We have realized that most cases that should have been solved at local council level end up at police, causing case backlogs.”

During our meeting, ACP Muleterwa explained: “We are here to reawaken the local leaders to play and know their roles. We encourage you to have village registers to profile everyone within your villages, conduct regular meetings, carry out impromptu night inspections together with police and partner with the police for easy information sharing that will enable apprehend criminals faster.”

