The Deputy Chairperson Leadership Code Tribunal (LCT), Asuman Kiyingi has today Monday paid a courtesy call on the Presidency Minister, Milly Babirye Babalanda at her office.

Kiyingi, who assumed office on 27th July 2020, briefed Babalanda on the mandate of the LCT noting that it is charged with hearing and adjudicating breaches of the Leadership Code of Conduct in Uganda.

“Established under article 235A of the Constitution of Uganda and operationalized under section 19A of the Leadership Code Act 2002, the Leadership Code Tribunal is also authorized to make decisions on any matter referred to it by the Inspectorate of Government and make recommendations to the authorized person on disciplinary action to be taken against a leader,” Kiyingi said.

He explained that in order for the LCT to effectively execute their role and accomplish its mandate of promoting honesty, impartiality and integrity in public offices, they conducted an induction programme for all members on how to examine and adjudicate breaches of the Leadership code of conduct.

“The overall objective of the induction programme was to prepare members for their respective roles as well as to orientate them into the institutional and organizational expectations,” he said.

Kiyingi also noted that they have developed an anti-corruption strategy through which they will establish a framework for prevention of corruption, mechanisms of detecting corruption and enforcing punitive measures for corruption and related offenses.

He also highlighted that the LCT made submissions to the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee on the Leadership Code Amendment Bill, now the Leadership Code Amendment 2021 Act.

“We have also developed a four-year communication and branding strategy which will guide relations of the LCT with its partners, key stakeholders and the public in addition to the LCT Website,” Kiyingi added.

He however appealed to the Minister for financial support saying that the limited resource envelope allocated to the LCT has thwarted their ability to effectively undertake its planned activities.

Babalanda congratulated Kiyingi and all members of the executive arm of LCT upon their appointment and commended them for a job well-done so far.

“I have received your report and I will make comments after analyzing it thoroughly. I however appeal to you to be honest and committed to your work as H.E the President has a lot of trust in you. You ought to desist from corruption as it will be hard to fight a vice for which you are party to,” Babalanda said.

She also urged Kiyingi, a seasoned leader and politician to guide the new crop of leaders using all the available fora.