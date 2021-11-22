The Kibuli Muslim faction has appointed Sheikh Muhammad Galabuzi as the new Supreme Mufti of Uganda.

Sheikh Galabuzi who will officially assume Office on Friday replaces Sheikh Siliman Kasule Ndirangwa.

The new Supreme Mufti will be deputized by Sheikh Ibrahim Ntanda and Sheikh Mahad Kakooza.

Sheikh Ndirangwa resigned as Supreme Mufti in April, 2021.

Addressing the media after his decision, Sheikh Ndirangwa cited endless disagreements among the Kibuli Muslim faction leaders as reason for his stepping down.

“I would like to tell you that I have resigned as the Supreme Mufti of Uganda. I have taken the decision for the good of Islam,” he said.

He added that as a leader he couldn’t keep on fighting with elders in Islam over certain issues.

“That’s why I have decided to resign so that I can also pave way for other leaders to take charge from where I have stopped.”

Sheikh Ndirangwa was named Supreme Mufti to head the Kibuli based Muslim faction in 2015.

He replaced Sheikh Zubair Kayongo who passed away in April, 2015 at Agha Khan Hospital in Tanzania.