The National Unity Platform (NUP)’s Shamim Nambassa has been declared Makerere University’s 87th guild president.

In an election that happened on Friday, Nambassa beat nine male contestants to emerge winner.

She garnered 5610 votes which represented 54.161 percent of the votes cast, according to the university’s electoral commission.

Following her victory, NUP president Bobi Wine real name Robert Kyagulanyi congratulated Nambassa for becoming the new guild president for Uganda’s prestigious and oldest University.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

“Once again the students have spoken unequivocally. Ladies and gentlemen, behold the 87th Guild President of Makerere. Congratulations Shamim Nambassa, congratulations National Unity Platform, congratulations Uganda.

Aluta continua.#PeoplePowerOurPower,” Bobi Wine said on Saturday.