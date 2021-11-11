A 25-year old woman who last week narrowly survived from being lynched by an angry mob accusing her of allegedly infecting about 30 minors with HIV/AIDS has tested negative.

Diana Nyirantezimana Dinna is from Nyange Musanze district Rwanda and she has been living in Kisoro municipality.

Nyirantezimana is infamously known as a commercial sex worker. However, a week ago, luck run out of her hands as angry residents armed with sticks and stones ascended on her with intention of lynching her for allegedly infecting 30 minors with HIV/AIDs.

Elly Maate,the Kigezi regional police spokesperson has confirmed to our reporter that upon testing the suspect for HIV/AIDS, the results turned out to be negative.

According to Maate, nobody formally turned up at police to accuse her of infecting them with HIV.

The suspect had been canned by angry locals before she was arrested by police.