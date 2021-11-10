The Head Teacher of Kings College Buddo Patrick Bakka Male has passed on.

His death was confirmed by city lawyer and a Budonian Kato Mpanga.

“To the King’s College Budo community, I am very sorry to announce to you the untimely demise of Mr. Patrick Bakka Male, Headmaster 2008 to date. May his soul rest in peace and May God comfort his family and all the bereaved,” Mpanga said on Twitter.

Mr Male breathed his last on Wednesday morning. However the cause of death is yet to be established.

The deceased has been Buddo’s head teacher since 2008. Before joining the prestigious school, Male was the head teacher of Mengo Senior School.

A good number of people have since mourned Mr Male.

Kampala City Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago- “Just received the shocking and harrowing news of the passing on of my good friend and Headmaster of King’s College Buddo, Mr.BAKKA MALE. A very accomplished educationist; a principled, amiable and soft-spoken gentleman. His unflinching efforts to preserve and uplift the pedigree and academic excellence of our Iconic institution will always be remembered. He’s been a father to our children. We shall always miss you our elder. May your soul rest in eternal peace.”

Rebecca Alice Jjingo-” Kitalo nnyo nyini ddala

Mr Patrick Bakka Male (Head Teacher/ Headmaster King’s College Buddo).

To all Mengonians OBs and OGs he was our Head teacher/ Headmaster too.

R.I.P till we meet again.”

Saasi Marvin-“Mengo Senior School and King’s College Buddo alumni, death has occurred of our Headteacher Mr. Patrick Bakka-Male. May the good man rest well 🙏.”

Arthur Mwenkanya Katabalwa- “King’s College Budo, all it’s sons and daughters, staff, parents and surrounding community stands still today in grief as we mourn the loss of our former Head Master, Mr. Patrick Bakka Male. He rests in Peace.”

May his Soul Rest in Eternal Peace.