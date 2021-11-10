Deputy Presidential Press Secretary Faruk Kirunda has expressed concern over the influx of refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo, saying this may have security repercussions if not carefully handled.

Over the weekend, rebels believed to be from the M23 outfit attacked the North Kivu province of the DRC, forcing thousands into the Ugandans side.

Kirunda however contends that even as the country endeavors to consolidate its good image as a preferred destination for victims of insecurity across the continent, caution should be exercised lest criminal elements uses the situation as an opportunity to disturb the country’s stability.

He thus appealed to security agencies to be on high alert to sieve the visitors to dispel the possibility of infiltration by wrong elements.

“As Uganda consolidates her position as a preferred safe have aiding persons fleeing instability in their homelands, security organs should exercise requisite vigilance to avert chances of criminal elements using the cover of seeking refuge to infiltrate usand cause problems.” Kirunda tweeted Tuesday.

The DPPS’ concerns comes barely a month following two bomb attacks in Kampala, and Mpigi.

DRC based rebel outfit – the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) have been blamed for the terror attacks, with President Museveni making known government’s plans to pursue the insurgents from their hideouts.