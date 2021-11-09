Hafashimana Paskari, 29, a resident of migeshi village in Rwaramba parish and Muhawenimana Colodine Mukamurenzi, 24 of Nyakinama subcounty kisoro, District who were caught on camera having sex by the busy roadside have been sentenced to 30 months in prison.

The couple which was convicted by the Kisoro Magistrates Court on Tuesday, performed the immoral act last week along Kisoro-Bunagana Highway.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions sanctioned the charge of indecent practice against the duo.

It was alleged that Paskari and Colodine on the 2nd day of November 2021 at about 5:00pm along Kisoro Road in Kisoro Municipality had sex in public, an act of gross indecency.

The duo appeared in court on Tuesday for the plea with Muhendo Peter as the Prosecutor and His Worship Fred Gidudu as the trial magistrate.

They pleaded guilty to the charge and were sentenced to 30 months imprisonment.