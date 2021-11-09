The situation at the Uganda/DRC border is relatively calm as evidenced by some of the Congolese nationals who had entered into Uganda on Monday and spent a night within Bunagana town council and are now going back to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

According to Kigezi regional police spokesperson Elly Maate,the security situation across seems to have calmed down as it’s being communicated by the officials of DRC at the border that the enemy was overpowered by the government forces hence retaining all the areas that had been seized by the M23 rebels.

On Sunday night, M23 rebels allegedly took over four Congolese barracks,and started killing citizens forcing them to come to Uganda seeking refugee.

