Last Friday, the Kayunga deputy Residence District Commissioner (RDC) Ronald Mukooza was attacked by a mob at Kyerima trading center as he was returning to Kayunga Town.

According to sources, Mukooza was from settling a land dispute in Nakaseeta village, Kitimbwa Sub County when attackers vandalized his car registration number UG 2184 C, shuttering down its windscreen and all window glasses. Also, Mukooza and his driver Nsamba Stanley sustained injuries in the same attack.

As a way of finding justice, Mukooza went and reported the case to the Police and according to Kayunga District Police Commander, Dennis Adoch, Police embarked on investigations and the findings indicated that the four suspects were all brothers of the Ssabanyala Maj Baker Kimeze and they had been arrested in connection with the incident.

However, although Mukooza was determined to drag the arrested suspects to court, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) and opinion-leaders in Kayunga asked him to forgive them and drop the case because it would damage their party reputation yet they are going into Local council 5 by-elections.They said the act would make their party lose the election.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

Following the NRM leaders’ intervention, Mukooza said on Sunday, “For the sake of peace, I have decided to forgive them and I have only tasked them to repair my damaged vehicle because I don’t want anyone to claim that it is me who want NRM to lose the by-election. They have all apologized to me and I have forgiven them.”

While other sources alleged that since Ssabanyala is also accused to have taken part in the attack yet he is the NRM district party mobilizer, it would have affected their party reputation since Deputy RDC Mukooza is loved by many local people. Therefore the district party leaders had to intervene before the case went out of hand.