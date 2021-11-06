The arrest of National Unity Platform (NUP)’s Mobilisation Secretary for Eastern Uganda Moses Bigirwa has left the Kamwokya outfit shamefully exposed.

Bigirwa was arrested on Friday following a failed attempt to extort 100 million shillings from Deputy Speaker of Parliament Anita Among according to Joseph Sabiti, the Deputy Speaker’s Press Secretary.

In a statement believed to be from the office of the Deputy Speaker released shortly after the arrest, it was revealed that the opposition politician was arrested at the entrance of the Deputy Speaker’s residence in Nakasero where he had allegedly gone to receive a bribe in exchange for his silence on the alleged involvement of his victim in a string of corruption scandals.

NUP leader Bobi Wine however isued a statement where he refuted claims of his trusted lieutenant’s involvement in the said extortionate scandal. He said the arrest was an act of the state’s” renewed witch hunt of NUP members and supporters.”

Moments later, a highly incriminating audio was released on social media with the embattled politician negotiating a truce to allow the Deputy Speaker ” eat in peace.”

“Let that woman break the bank and gives us some milk for our children because she has the resources at her disposal. She is holding a very powerful office and I think asking for Shs100 million would be a fair price. I should have otherwise asked for billions,”Bigirwa is heard asking.

He goes on to elaborate how the deal to hit Among was planned Inside NUP and for him, his duty was to make sure there was an efficient execution. He says the Deputy Speaker’s influence was growing at a rapid pace, leaving many people threatened, both in the government and opposition.

“The woman was growing very first and leaving many people feeling threatened. That’s why we planned to have her brought down and had to come up with a plan,” he is heard speaking in the leaked audio.