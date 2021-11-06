The Chinese Union of Uganda, China Chamber of Commerce in Uganda and the entire Chinese Communities in Uganda on Friday appreciated and recognized the services of the Uganda Police in ensuring peace and security.

The delegation of Chinese led by the Chinese Ambassador to Uganda H.E Zhang Lizhongat met with senior officers led by AIGP Asan Kasingye, the Chief Political Commissar on behalf of the IGP at Police Headquarters, Naguru.

The ambassador paid tribute to our officer Mr. Amuk Ronald who was attacked and killed while at a Chinese factory in Kasanda.

They gave a cash donation of Shs40m to the Uganda Police Force and five motorcycles.

Receiving the donation, AIGP Kasingye thanked the Chinese embassy and Chinese community living in Uganda for the spirit of love and cooperation towards the force and promised the resolve by the police to ensure peace, security and stability.