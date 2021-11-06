Detectives from Police’s investigations Unit, on Friday, swung in action to nab a National Unity Platform( NUP) Executive on allegations of attempting to extort a government official.

Moses Bigirwa, the NUP Secretary for Mobilisation in charge of Eastern Uganda is the one being held in a failed extortion deal against Deputy Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among.

According to the available information so far, Bigirwa had launched a stinging campaign against Among whom he accused of corruption and gross abuse of office ever since she rose to the position of Deputy Speaker.

Tired of the hate and blackmail from the former Kamuli Municipality MP candidate, Among is said to have laid a trap into which the unsuspecting politician fell and resultantly got nabbed.

Reports believed to be privy to the arrest claim that Bigirwa was arrested at the entrance of Among’s residence in Kololo where he had gone to collect a bribe to keep his mouth shut about corruption accusations against the Bukedea Woman MP.

NUP boss Bobi Wine confirmed the arrest in a statement shared on social media but seemed to downplay his lieutentant’s involvement in any extortionate conduct, suggesting the arrest is an act of “renewed which hunt against members and supporters of NUP.”