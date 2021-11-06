Embattled National Unity Platform(NUP) boss Moses Bigirwa has spilled his party’s bitter secrets after Deputy Speaker of Parliament Anita Among tightened rope around his neck.

Bigirwa, a National Mobilisation Secretary in Charge of Eastern Uganda was arrested by police detectives after a tip-off from Among that he was attempting to extort money from her through blackmail.

He was reportedly nabbed at the entrance of the Deputy Speaker’s Nakasero resident where he had been lured to go and receive the money he had asked for in exchange for ceasing hostilities against the victim who he had accused of corruption and abuse of office using both mainstream and social media.

Moments later, audio recordings would surface where the politician is allegedly heard soliciting a hundred million shillings in exchange for his silence.

” Let the woman break the bank and allow us also buy some milk of our children because she has the capacity,” a person said to be Bigirwa is heard in the audio asking.

“That office is a very big one. Actually, I should have asked for a billion but let her give us Shs100 million and we leave her eat in peace,” he added.

In a continuation of the recording, the self proclaimed General enumerates the reasons behind his temptation to demand for a ransom from Among which notably include the fact that many of his bosses in the struggle are eating from the regime as they continue to grass in the name of staying true to the cause.

” You know there are lots of frustrations in my group there. As you keep being committed to the struggle, many of your bosses are eating,” he reasons.

Bigirwa also blames Among for forgetting him after she rose to grace despite the fact that they had struggled together in the old days.

“That woman knows me. I hustled with her on the streets of Kampala before she rose to where she is now. Let her wet my beak so she learns never to forget old friends whenever she gets to the high table,” he adds.

Bigirwa also accuses Among of being behind the funding of his political rival Watongola Baroda Kayanga in the recent race for Kamuli Municipality parliamentary seat.

Baroda defeated Bigirwa in the January 14 Kamuli Municipality parliamentary race and the latter says this was only made possible by the heavy funding the former got courtesy of Among. He thus named this as one of the motivations behind his stinging media attacks that he will only scale down in exchange for a sizeable amount of money.

Before the release of the audio, NUP leader Bobi Wine had refuted the accusations against Bigirwa, saying that this was part of the state’s ” renewed witch hunt against NUP members and supporters.”