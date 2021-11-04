Bugiri residents are continuing to shower praise to their District Woman MP Agnes Taaka for her moving presentation in Parliament on the status of Bugiri Hospital during the Wednesday session.

Taaka, who won a third consecutive term as the area Woman MP in January made a jaw-dropping presentation about the poor state of the hospital that serves six districts.

The Lawmaker described the condition as very sickening, adding that those who visit for treatment turn out “sicker” than they went there.

“Madam Speaker, we are dying. We are bleeding. The situation is very bad yet every budget treats the issue of renovating the hospitals as a non-priority. Bugiri serves over six districts without a general hospital. It’s along the Kampala- Nairobi Highway receiving accident victims every day yet all its departments are dead,” she cried out.

Taaka was reduced to tears while she begged members to advance money for the specific cause, kneeling down in humility. This attracted a standing ovation from members of the House, who seemed to be showing solidarity with their counterpart.

Back home, the reaction from her equally aggrieved voters has largely been a satisfactory one.

A discussion on the matter has been ignited, with many hailing their woman as a messianic voice of rescue.

Below are some of the reactions from a popular local Whatsapp group that brings together the educated class of the district;

My sister thanks for the voice. You played your part well. That’s why you see some of us strongly oppose this government. We believe that the cause of all that is overstaying in power, the more we get blinded with selfish interests and belong to “No change” nothing will change until we do what is right. 36 years and counting and you all believe he is the only leader with vision. I feel offended for you to kneel begging, I thought you well know the results of such, our country will go down and down until you see that all people you represent have become moving dead. Prepare to cry more until you do what is right. God help my country.

My Honorable, I have just watched this but I felt what you had at heart. You Honorable colleagues too did so. We need more vibrant people like you to see our district at high canonicity. We are still getting more reasons with our heads up and speaking Lusoga in Kampala

Luba Bumaali – Former Mayor Bugiri Municipality I take this opportunity to thank the Hon for the hospital issue well presented to the house. Please keep pushing because this is what is expected of you and your colleagues.

Wafula Ogutu – Former Leader of Opposition: Wow. That was something. That was a loud cry and effective communication. We are happy.

But do not stop there. Keep knocking at it every time there is a chance to do so.

How can a referral hospital be an unfunded priority for 40 years?

We, Bugiri people, are largely to blame. We are like sheep. We do not dare to stand up for our rights and interests. To say no, that a kimala kimala .

Obondo Grace- NRM Media Panelist Bugiri: Mama nawoooo.

What else do bugiri voters need from u, Ogugwo ogukoze diligently, long live

Me Dick Mukuve, a former MP contestant for Bukooli Central however had a different view. According to him, the MP should have done what she is doing now a long time ago. Below is what he had to say;

“Budgets that allocate money are passed by parliament where she has sat for almost 15 years. How I wish she had done this pandering to the gallery during the budget debate. Right now however it’s of no consequence in my view save for social media plaudits.

She passed a budget for MPs cars, COVID Billionaires, 800bn MP offices, and so on at that time was the Bugiri Hospital on her mind or not?

We all know that the health sector has not been a priority finding area for the NRM for 40 years of its time in power. That’s why the situation is so deplorable countrywide.

So one MP cannot wake up after all those years and convince any sane Ugandan that this situation is going to change just by kneeling on the floor of parliament.”