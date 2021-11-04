The territorial Police in Kisoro has in custody Hafashimana Paskari, 29, a resident of migeshi village in Rwaramba parish and Muhawenimana Colodine Mukamurenzi, 24 of Nyakinama subcounty kisoro, District.

The two were on Tuesday filmed having sex along a busy roadside opposite Kisoro central pharmacy in Kisoro municipality.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, Mukamurenzi and Paskari are seen leisurely walking up the road and then without warning, the two literally hump away, in the middle of a busy road, with little or no care for who’s watching the show.

The video shows the two walking up the road chatting away while Mukamurenzi is pushing the man’s bicycle. The man then, slowly but very calculative, pulls back to ensure he is walking right behind her.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

Without warning, Paskari pulls Mukamurenzi by her waist up close to his chest and with his other hand, removes his manhood and attempts to lift her skirt in order to insert it.

It’s reported that she agreed with the man a fee of Shs 5,000 only.

Eye witness says the ordeal lasted close to three minutes.

The video recorder who preferred anonymity says he recorded while standing at Beyond Tech Shop, an I.T solutions shop that is right about where the incident occurred.

People who received the video were shocked by the act and have condemned the act.

Elly Maate,the Kigezi regional police spokesperson told our reporter that they will be charged of being a public nuisance before courts of law.