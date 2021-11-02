BWEBAJA: President Yoweri Museveni surprised his Bazukulu at Bwebaja along Entebbe Road when he made a planned stop and gifted each with a hamper. The Bazukulu have for some time now occasionally waited at the roadside to wave and sing for him on his way to State House Entebbe.

The President who was travelling for his scheduled duties to Entebbe yesterday stopped over at Bwebaja and talked to the children aged between 2 and 10 years.

The President has a particular history with these children whom he continuously referred to as Bazukuklu and they in turn called him Jajja.

In the recent days the bond between the 2 parties has grown, with the Bazukulu always singing songs for him as the convoy approaches Bwebajja trading Centre.

On this specific occasion, President Museveni had a gift for his unsuspecting friends. As usual, as the convoy stopped to their chants, he got out and moved towards them and beckoned them to move close to him.

He thanked them for being good children and revealed that he had something for them before giving each a gift hamper.

The excited children said in unison, “Thank you so much Jajja. May God bless you.”

Jajja Musajja later told them that he had brought them another friend, their grand- mother, Maama Janet Museveni, the First Lady who is also the Minister of Education and Sports.

The First Lady was received with wild ululations from the children and the couple chatted with the children for a moment before returning to their car.