Minister for Presidency Milly Babirye Babalanda has guided Resident District/ City Commissioners (RDCs/RCCs) on the issue of offering services to unvaccinated members of the public.

The Minister is reported to have been overwhelmed by concerns from the general public that some officials in some districts, including RDCs, have enacted a ban on giving services to people who do not have Covid-19 vaccination certificates.

While easing the lockdown induced by the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in August this year, President Museveni rallied his envoys in the various districts to spearhead the sensitization drive to have the general public embrace vaccination.

It’s though that many of them have flatly opted to use the embargo as a way of encouraging the public to go for the jabs.

In a Monday tweet on the matter, Babalanda directed that nobody should be denied services on the account of their vaccination status.

She however called upon RDCs/ RCCs to carry on with the job of moblising members of the public to go for inoculations.

“I have received concerns that some RDCs/ RCCs are denying services to the unvaccinated. Accordingly, I wish to allay public fear. Nobody should be denied services due to their vaccination status(for now). The job of RDCs/RCCs is to mobilise the public to get their jabs,”Tweeted the Minister.