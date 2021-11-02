For now 59 years, Ugandans have been led by fellow Ugandans. In October 1962 many Ugandans then who were big enough to understand what was going on celebrated. Rightly so, because they perceived colonial governance as an imposition and seemed not to be in sync with the value systems and beliefs of the people. Reflecting on the leadership trail and experience since then, what can one say? Was the celebration worthy? Is it necessary in this era to continue observing the independence day? Are Ugandans reaping what they sawed as expected? Have their dreams come true? It is easy to say yes they are and as well to say no they are not. Whatever the response may be, there are definitely issues of concern, very ugly if I may term them so.

The worst human rights abuses, from the time I came of age, have been experienced during the post colonial period. Pretence and deceit has been the order of the day. Presidents and other political leaders under the cover of being fountains of honour, Commander in Chief or VIP have at will told the unsuspecting citizens lies and pretended to care and respect them.

Today physical, psychological, social torture and economic torture is a common menu for human rights abuses and violations in Uganda spearheaded by those in leadership. Several innocent Ugandans especially those that are politically popular but are not bootleakers of the current leadership are languishing in prisons on what is said to be forged and trumped up charges.

Can you imagine putting people behind bars because of their political beliefs which are divergent from what the leaders want! Can you imagine the amount of suffering that people are subjected to for speaking the truth and yearning for better governance, addressing peoples service needs and associating with the disgruntled citizens! This is very unfortunate, unfair and primitive. It is and has subjected people to deprivation of their absolute, fundamental and non-derogable rights. People who were arrested during the presidential campaigns of 2020/2021 are still languishing and rotting in prisons on, as said, no charges or trumped charges or on orders from above. The question is do Ugandas current leaders understand their duty to respect people’s rights? Do they deserve to be the leaders of this country? How dare they treat fellow human beings and citizens, who are presumed innocent until the availability and presentation of authentic and substantial truth and evidence so badly? Does Chapter 4 of the constitution of Uganda speak to them? What about the ant – torture act? What about the UNs Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to which incidentally Uganda is a signatory and ratified them as well?

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

It is devastating to note and observe the right to life being terribly abused/ violated through direct and indirect killing. The rights to food, to association, to worship, to belong to a political party, freedom to participate in social and political activities are all being violated.

One wonders why all this? Is keeping in political power endlessly, which by implication and observation is the reason all these atrocities are being done, better than human life? Time is around the corner for Ugandans to stop pretending to be comfortable with what is going on and to continue to be oppressed but demand for an end to inhuman treatment. It is time to stop taking Ugandans for granted. They will stand up, speak out and take action.

What is most disturbing is that the investigators and prosecutors know that the baseless investigations done and reports that are released are not only wrong and done to please the powers that be, but bring to question the level professionalism of those who investigate and prosecute.

Loose talk and social media, unfortunately has it that the legal professionals operating in the different offices and the investigators are instructed on what to do, which many times backfires and totally contradicts the reality. I think it is time the professionals began behaving and working as their training demands. It should not be about pleasing the hands that feed you. It is more glorying to save a human rights abuse than to perpetuate it. It is time those that execute instructions and orders which are not rights based to keep their oath. No amount of explanation will exonerate you from leading human life to get subjected to such suffering and more so for no cause.

The public eyes are on Parliament. The scheme to distort the bail application law is on. Unless you are not human and you have not been watching what goes on in life and in this country and have not leant from the previous lessons, you will pass the bail denial law. Remember and reflect on the target of the law and spirit behind it. If that is what you wish for the people you represent and you think it can never catch up with you or your innocent child, relative and friend, allow yourself to be used. Your action, whatever direction it takes, will build or break this nation, will send to death and inflict untold suffering to several innocent Ugandans. If you find it purposeful to please the master and proposer of the law for his personal gains, go on and pass the proposal into law.

Changing the bail law is not a priority, not a crisis, not an emergency and not a life a death matter and besides the current legal framework is excellent and only needs intelligent and effective implementation. Let sanity prevail. Today it is me, tomorrow it is someone else and that someone could be you.

John Mary Odoy

Senior citizen and a human rights activist.

Email: Johnmary.ceon@gmail.com, Tel: 0782 457990