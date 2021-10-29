The government has assured Lango Sub-Region about plans to upgrade the existing road network to bitumen standard.

Allen Kagina the Executive Director of Uganda National Roads Network (UNRA) echoed this, while meeting legislators on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

The meeting came at the back heel of a road assessment tour covering areas that were recently submerged by heavy rains.

Ms. Allen Kagina the Executive Director of Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) said at the close of the first, of a two-day roads inspection tour in the Lango sub-region. Together with the area Members of Parliament, and Ministry of Works and Transport officials.

Following pleas from the area Legislators.

This is a region that must unite and lobby the government to construct roads in our region. In East Lango here we want tarmac as a priority,” Hon. Judith Alyek, who doubles as the Woman Member of Parliament, Kole District and Chairperson Lango Parliamentary Forum, petitioned.

“I know you (Kagina) have come to Lango. People are very expectant that something good is going to happen,” said Felix Okot Ogong Member of Parliament Dokolo South.

Kagina disclosed that following a Presidential directive Namasale_Ochero _Dokolo and Lira_Aloi_Abim_Kotido roads are to be upgraded from gravel to paved bituminous standards.

Coming in at the course of floods continuously, wrecking different sections of Amolatar—Ochero and Cwagere—Kwera roads.

Ms Kagina at the same meeting revealed that her primary purpose of visiting is to assess the state of the flooded areas and find a workable, and lasting solution.

The Executive Director vowed to work closely with authorities from the different districts to find alternative routes around the flooded sections of the road network.

“On the flooded areas, we are going to work with the district engineers and authorities because there are things we cannot do right now, but find an interim solution,” Kagina said.

She added: “One of which is to look for an alternative route around the floods.”

As part of the schedule, Ms. Allen Kagina together with her supervisor and line Minister of Works and Transport General Katumba Wamala are today, expected to assess additional road assets in the Lango sub-region. These among others include; Boroboro Campsite, Tochi Bridge, Bobi – Aboke – Kole roads, Rwenkunye Apac campsite, and Kungu – Apac – Aduku – Lira roads.