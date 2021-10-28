Kabale district authorities have warned “Extech Technical services Ltd, the contractor of renovation works, on the maternity ward at Maziba health centre IV in Maziba sub-county, to desist from shoddy work.

The warning was today sounded by Kabale district principal secretary, James Mugisha, who represented the chief administrative officer, Edmond Ntimba, at the handover of designs and bills of quantities for the renovation works in the Kabale district boardroom. He noted that they expect the contractor to deliver timely and quality work.

The acting Kabale District Health officer, Alfred Besigensi, said that Maziba health centre IV is grappling with infrastructure challenges, like lack of an outpatient department-OPD, and inadequate staff houses, to accommodate their more than 40 staff among others. He hailed the health workers at the health facility for their selfless services, despite the challenges. Besides, also commended RHITES Southwest and Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation- EGPAF, for their partnership with the district since 2005, especially in implementing “the prevention of mother-to-child transmission (PMTCT) program among pregnant women.

The technical director USAID RHITES Southwest, Dr Mary Namubiru, said that Rhites South West secured 53 million shillings from USAID for the renovation works. She said the organization has facilitated the construction of 71 infrastructures in the Kigezi sub-region alone, including those at Kamuganguzi and Bwama health centre III’s.

The Kabale district LC5 vice-chairperson, Miria Akankwasa, who represented the district chairperson, Nelson Nshangabaseija, commended Rhites South West, saying that the renovation of the maternity ward will help to improve on safe delivery for expectant mothers.