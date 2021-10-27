Police in Mbarara gunned down a notorious armed robber who was wanted for several armed robberies and murders in southwestern Uganda.

Dick Tushemereirwe an army deserter who has been on top of police’s wanted list was on the run for murder and aggravated robber under reference numbers CRB 1220/21 of Mbarara and CRB1437/21 of Rukungiri.

Rwizi regional police spokesperson Samson Kasasira says that the deceased was tracked down in the Rugarama cell bushes where he was hiding and on pursuit, he tried to resist arrest by trying to disarm security personnel which forced officers to put him out of action before he could cause any more harm.

He adds that the body was taken to Mbarara regional referral hospital mortuary for postmortem.

Tushemereirwe together with three others that include Dominic Twinomugisha,Kasim Ayebazibwe both in Police custody now and one only identified as Tonny who is still on the run were behind the murder of Officer in charge of Ruharo Police Post NO.44109 Corporal Richard Agaba on the 08/09/2021 in addition to taking off with his SMG rifle no.UG POL 56582399632575 which was later recovered from Rukungiri Municipality.

The four have reportedly been terrorizing the districts of Rwampara, Kiruhura, Ibanda, Sheema, and Kamwenge.