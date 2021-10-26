On Saturday at around 9 pm a bomb packed with nails and shrapnel exploded at a popular street-side restaurant strip in Komamboga, Kawempe division a suburb on the northern outskirts of Kampala City.

According to Police the explosion killed a 20-year-old waitress and injured three people, two of whom were in critical condition. So far the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) same time also called themselves Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) armed group have claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement posted in an affiliated Telegram channel.

It said some of its members detonated an explosive device in a bar where “members and spies of the Crusader Ugandan government were gathering” in Kampala.

However, today during the press briefing at Police headquarters Naguru the Director Counter Terrorism Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Abas Byakagaba has issued conditions that Ugandans must adhere as one of the ways of stopping another bomb blast to happen.

While addressing journalists AIGP Byakagaba said the aim of the attackers was to intimidate, cause panic, fear and restlessness among Uganda’s population and such acts of terrorism are condemned by law and must not be given any space.

“As a country, we have fought it together with the population and this is how we have always succeeded and therefore I call upon our people to work together with us on the concerted effort and that is when we shall remain on the top of the situation. All Ugandans are called upon to remain calm and highly vigilant.”

He said Ugandans must keep watch of any suspicious individuals and activities one is indulged in such as places of worship, burial ceremonies. “All suspicious persons should be reported to the police and other agencies as well as any responsible persons within your help. Thirdly watch out and report all suspicious objects and abandoned items whenever cited. Fourth, put in place access control measures to premises, venues and places that are accessed by people inform of visitors, service providers, customers or any other categories of people who may have access to your facilities.”

He also called upon Ugandans to share and report all suspicious activities. Landlords have been specifically argued to take all necessary precautions and identify their tenants and also be mindful of any suspicious people on their premises.

Transporters especially buses and taxi operators bodaboda raiders, bus terminals and taxi parks, stages of taxi and bodabodas and any other areas involving movement of people have been asked to be extra vigilant on their customers and report all those that may cause suspicions.

“Bodaboda raiders are specifically called upon to increase vigilance among themselves since their services remain very vulnerable and can easily be penetrated by criminal-minded people. All event managers are called upon to abide by the security requirement and work very closely with the Police and other security agencies to ensure compliance at all times and should have proper reporting structures,

“Bars and restaurants are argued to ensure the standard operating procedures at all times and the area Police must enforce compliance. Local leaders Lcs and other community leaders especially in areas of the high population should cooperate on all security matters identify and report to security all suspicious persons and activities in their areas.”

AIGP Byakagaba promised that investigations are going on and asked the public to resist false information on social media. “Let’s not rush to conclude on what it is exactly apart from what we are giving you. Even the materials and all other issues that were used are under investigation. Kindly allow us to conduct these investigations and after that, we shall be able to release to you what we shall have found out.”