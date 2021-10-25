The deceased identified as Vanansio Zirihoona,61, a resident of Kabisha village, Mwendo parish, Kitumba sub-county, Kabale district was also a renowned tailor operating along Kabale Main Street in Kabale town. His body was discovered by locals Sunday at around 6:30 PM.

Police in Kabale district is investigating circumstances under which a tailor committed suicide in Lake Bunyonyi over constant domestic violence.

The deceased’s wife identified as Muhirwe Innocent told our reporter at she was sleeping with her children when the husband attempted to burn them all, as he was seen with paraffin. When he realized that he was visibly seen before he committed a crime, he chose to leave to an unknown area.

On Sunday at around 5 pm, the body of Zirihona Venancio was seen floating on the waters of Lake Bunyonyi.

It’s further alleged that one Muhirwe innocent and Zirihona Venancio had long time misunderstanding and the cause of this incident is domestic violence.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi regional police spokesperson has confirmed the news.

“Inquiries are ongoing to ascertain whether the deceased was killed before being taken to Lake Bunyonyi or its suicide.” Maate was quoted.

This case has been registered at Kabale police under file number CRB 900/2021