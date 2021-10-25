The Islamic State of Iraq and Levant (ISIL) yesterday evening claimed full responsibility for an attack on Kumamboga-Kyanja Digida pork joint in Kawempe division, that claimed one life and injured many more.

In a statement posted on the militant group’s affiliated Telegram channel late sunday evening, it confirmed that its affiliates carried out the scathing attack.

The group said some of its members detonated an explosive device in a bar where “members and spies of the Ugandan crusader government were gathering in Kampala” .

The attack took place on Saturday night, at around 9:00 Pm during curfew time when lifists and city levellers had gathered to spend their leisure time Joyfully. The exitement soon turned into tears after an explosion, which eye witnesses claimed was a bomb attack.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

Commenring on the attack, Ugandan president Gen. Yoweri Museveni said the act was a terrorist attack and vowed to track down the perpetrators. It happened just a few days after British intelligence warned of an upcoming terror attack on Uganda

The Government confirmed the terrorist group’s claims and said they have started scruitnising such claims, to establish their authenticity and truthfulness.

Minister of Internal affairs retired Maj. Gen. Kahinde Otaffire said Claims by the Islamic State will not be taken lightly, and that they are going to scrutinize them to the fullest extent.

He warned citzens against what he termed “irresponsibility and carelessness”, asserting that the government prohibited them from congregating and also respecting curfew rules which they have persistently violated.

According to Otaffire, such a grim act would not have happened if citzens had respected presidential directives on congregation and curfew.

He urged Ugandans to be vigilant on matters to do with their safety and security to make sure that they are out of the “harms way”.

Otaffire also revealed shocking information that ISIL terrorists are linked to panga-wielding men, who have masterminded scathing terror on Ugandans, most especially on people from the greater Masaka region.

This revelation by the minister, worsens the already volatile situation and fear among members of the National Unity Platform as its senior MPs Honourable Allan Ssewanyana and Muhammad Ssegirinya are in jail, over charges of being behind the Masaka attacks.

Gen. Otaffire also ordered Ugandan Police top Chief Mr. Marthin Okoth Ochola, to arrest and detain all policemen responsible for overseeing safety and security around Komamboga, Kyanja Kawempe division areas, on grounds that they knew Pork joint operators were operating beyond curfew time, and just kept a blind eye.

This is the second time a terrorist network has carried out attacks on Ugandan soil. In 2010, the Somali terrorist group, the Al Shaabab materminded an attack on Kyadondo Rugby Gronds, killing more than 77 people, saying it was purnishing Uganda for deploying troops in Somalia.

The attack, left many Ugandans accross the country worried on what they safety would become in the subsequent days since they know ISIL as one of the most feared and lethal terrorist group in the world.

Founded by Abu Bakhar Al Baghdad with the aim of islamising the world, ISIL has spread terror accross the globe, by launching several suicide bombings resulting in deaths of millions.