Faded Singer Catherine Kusasira has annoyed believers when she claimed that she takes President Museveni as her God.

Kusasira said during an interview with Sanyuka Television, words which most likely haunt her.

According to Catherine Kusasira there are so many reasons why President Museveni is taken as her God. One of those reasons is that the few years she joined Museveni, she has achieved a lot more than the many years she spend in the music industry singing.

“I take President Museveni as my God. I met him in 2016 but since that year I have achieved very many things more than those I spent in the music industry singing.” Catherine Kusasira, said.

Catherine Kusasira is one of those celebrities that support President Museveni in public and she said she is not ashamed of speaking it up.

It should be noted that Catherine Kusasira wants to be EALA MP on the ruling party NRM ticket.