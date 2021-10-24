Total consortium in Uganda has sued its former senior employees for using illicit measures to attain wealth, which cost the company Shs. 7.5 billion.

Total Uganda Limited which deals in fuel and lubricants, contends that former employees adulterated their contractual duties through false entries, leading to a colossal loss of Shs. 7.5 billion, through deceitful misrepresentation, by releasing the products without payment to enrich themselves.

The accused former employees include; senior accountant Mr. Moses Sebalu, taxation officer Ms. Nakasi Belinda, manager Mr. Innocent Tugume, former procurement officer Ms. Rita Mbabazi, Cashier Priscilla Nansikombi and deputy treasury manager Ms. Lillian Sanyu.

In a suit filed in the civil division high court Kampala, Total indicates that these former senior officers connived and entered false entries onto the company’s network, in which they lied that money had been paid by independent dealers of their products which was not the case.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

These fradulent acts are said to have been masterminded by these people at various branches of Total, which include; Total Ben Kiwanuka service station, Nakivubo service station, Makindye and Gapco new Oasis.

The suit dated October 23rd 2022, indicated that the accused acted irresponsibly, out of the company’s instructions.

“The plaintiff/Total Uganda avers that it has at all material lines exclusively enjoyed and retained the rights to sell its products for value consideration, and has never authorised defendants to act in the manner they did,” reads the suit, adding that;

“The plaintiff/Total Uganda shall at the hearing adduce evidence to show that as a result of the defendants’ actions, it has suffered severe loss and damages for which the defendants are liable”.

This kind of financial malpractice was discovered in 2019 as a result of an internal audit carried out in the company’s financial system between 2016 and 2018.

Through its lawyers of ALP company advocates, Total wants court to declare that the accused are jointly responsible for breach of contract, gross fraud, misrepresentation, deception illicit enrichment, negligence, which cost the company 7.5 billion. It also wants the defendants to refund the stated sums of money.

The accused will be required to file their defense with in just 15 days, after Court civil division registrar Jameson Karemani signs the summons, before the matter is seconded to the judge for hearing.

Total Uganda limited has on several occasions been defrauded by its employees, causing huge financial loss.

On October 29th, 2020, the Anti corruption court in Kampala charged two businessmen, Mr. Deogratius Twagirayezu and Joseph Bbuye for conniving with some Total employees and engaging in financial malpractice, thereby making the company lose sh32 billion.