At least two people have reportedly been killed and several injured in a suspected terror attack at Digida Pork joint, in Komamboga, Kyanja, kawempe division, Kampala.

The spot is known to attract many city leisure lovers who see it as an ideal place to spend their cash and enjoy their leisure time. The attack occurred at around 9:00 pm.

The dead include a girl, only known as Emily who died on spot, and a middle-aged man only as Tata Frank died as he was being taken to hospital.

Police have confirmed the incident and cordoned off the area. Traffic has also been blocked from the area.

Reacting to the incident, Uganda police political commissar Mr Hassan Kasingye took to Twitter and announced the grim development. “There was a bomb blast. Two persons a young lady and a gentleman fatally wounded and others were admitted with serious injuries. The @PoliceUg will come up with an official statement.” tweeted Mr Kasingye.

After the attack, the media rushed to the scene to cover the grim happenings but they were denied access by security who had sealed off the area.

However, some media personnel were able to talk to the survivors. While talking to NTV, A young girl who refused to reveal her identity indicated that the attack followed after happenings at the pork joint had been broadcast on Bukedde TV, in their bulletin known as “Agataliko Nfuufu”, which they also watched from the same place.

After that, she narrated, they heard a gun sound and this made them think was as a result of policemen enforcing presidential rules on curfew

“This followed after events here being broadcast on Bukedde TV Agataliiko Nfuufu in a segment called Kyakala ne weekend. Bukedde alleged that people here spend the whole night working…..there was a girl in a blue top named Emily, she died on the spot. Another had her stomach completely shattered, Taata Africa died as he was being carried to the hospital, she narrated.

She also disclosed that the number of the dead is likely to rise due to the fact that many people were rushed to hospital, while in a very sorry state. “We don’t know the number of the injured, they were very many,” she remarked.

Another survivor who also prefered anonymity disclosed to the press that the attack occurred as they were preparing to leave the recreational area for their homes.

She also revealed that the joint’s property was destroyed beyond repair. “All chairs were burned beyond recognition, beers spoilt, we got to realise when our friend’s back had been shattered by the bomb. Another person’s leg and arm were also shattered. We don’t know how many were critically injured but the place was full,” narrated the survivor.

Another anonymous survivor also castigated security agencies for not securing the place and added that leisure spending is their lifeline. “We stop working at 9:00 pm. Where should we eat? Does the government want us to steal? It’s also an offence. We cannot engage in prostitution either,” she remarked

This scathing attack comes a few days after the British intelligence warned of an upcoming terror attack on Uganda, which was downplayed by security.

Responding to the British warning, Police Spokesman Mr Fred Enanga acknowledged that there are sleeper cells in the country and that efforts to dismantle them were underway.