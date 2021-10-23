Police in Rukungiri are investigating circumstances under which a 19-year-old man was assaulted to death for passing through a farm belonging to a judge of the Court of appeal.

Elia Natumanya, resident of Rugarama village, Mugyera parish, Buyanja sub county Rukungiri district was assaulted on 3rd, October, when he trespassed on a farm belonging to Gashira Bakye Christopher in Bugyera village, Katero Parish in Buyanja subcounty.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the deceased, who was attending a church service, walked throught a farm belonging to one Gashira Bakye Christopher, a judge in court of appeal, on his way back home.

The Judge’s workers including Boaz Twebaze, Irahari Jonas, Duhimbaze Innocent and others intercepted and assaulted him badly, accusing him of trespassing.

On realizing the wounds on the suspect were severe, the suspects ran to report a case of criminal Trespass at Buyanja police station. Meanwhile, the victim (now deceased) got admitted at Rugarama health center IV and an examination revealed an injury to the kidney prompting the father to also report a case of assault at the same police station.

This case has been registered at Rukungiri police station under file number CRB:1447/2021. Two people have been arrested including Irahari Jonas, and Twebaze Boaz while others are still at large.

The deceased was later referred to Kisizi hospital where he died on 21/10/2021 at around 15:00hrs.