When Akon and his wife visited Uganda back in May, they paid a courtesy call on President Museveni.

In the meeting, Akon asked Museveni to avail him land to build a futuristic city in his name like he’s doing in his home country, Senegal.

During the meeting, Akon’s wife, Rosian promised President Museveni to bring investors in Uganda to help boost the country’s economy.

On Thursday, Ms Rozian, fulfilled her promise when she lead a group of investors to meet Mr Museveni.

The investors have interests in roads and other sectors.