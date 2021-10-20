Police in Rukungiri district is investigating circumstances under which armed thugs raided an electronics shop and fleed with Shs 50 millions,before killing one person.

The aggravated robbery act took place at For God Electronics along Rubabo Road in Rukungiri Municipality on Tuesday Evening at around 8 pm where three armed robbers attacked the above shop and fleed with approximately Shs 50 millions and unspecified number of phones.

The thugs also shot and injured an unarmed Saracen security guard at the premises identified as Daniel Dokuze,29, who is Currently admitted at Nyakibale Hospital in Rukungiri Municipality.

As they robbers were retreating , they shot and killed Edward Tayebwa,19, resident of Bunura Cell, Rwakabengo Ward, Southern Division.

Police later swung into action and one suspect DominicTwinomugisha,19, resident of Katete cell, Mbarara City was arrested with one gun number UGPOL 56582399632575 with 10 rounds of ammunition .

Police is however still hunting two more accomplices .

This case of aggravated robbery has been registered at Rukungiri police station under file number CRB 1437/21