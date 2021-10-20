The Minister of Internal Affairs Maj. Gen (Rtd.) Kahinda Otafiire has ordered for a thorough investigation into Kigo prison warders who are allegedly being accused of torturing Kawempe North lawmaker Ssegirinya Muhammad.

Gen Otafiire told the press on Tuesday that Ssegirinya had no wounds by the time security operatives re-arrested him however he was surprised when he appeared last week in court with a foot full of wounds.

“We are going to first investigate this matter and we are going to arrest everybody who was behind this, it’s against the law to torture someone who is under detention.”

Gen Otafiire’s order follows the appearance of Ssegirinya in Buganda road court in a terrible condition leading to displaying wounds all over his foot, which he said were a result of torture by security operatives in Kigo cells.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

He also told the court that the wounds he has were inflicted on him by who he termed as “terrorists”, who kidnapped him after being granted bail by a Masaka court.

His situation broke his mother, one Sanyu Christine Nakajumba, down, who shed tears while in court and asked President Yoweri Museveni to forgive his son, release him so that he can access medication.

“Why? Why? Why? Please pardon my son. President Museveni, please forgive my son, Ssegirinya. I beg you. He’s in so much pain and sick to continue being detained. I no longer eat food ever since he was arrested and remanded.”

The screaming of Ssegirinya’s mother attracted a lot of public attention and this could be the one reason why the minister has ordered a probe.

Ssegirinya and his co-accused Allan Ssewanyana (MP Makindye West) are battling charges relating to murder, terrorism, and attempted murder, which the prosecution alleges were visited against residents of the greater Masaka region. However, Ssegirinya is also charged with instigating public violence.