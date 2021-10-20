President Yoweri Museveni’s first press secretary Ms. Hope Kivengere has breathed her last today October 19th, 2021.

She passed on today morning at Nakasero Hospital, Kampala. The news of this grim development was confirmed by the current presidential press secretary Ms. Linda Nabusayi, who regretted her loss and declared her a great civil servant.

“@KagutaMuseveni longest serving Press Secretary (1986-2001) Ms. Hope Kivengere has passed on from Nakasero Hospital. She always checked in on the Press whenever she was back home. We have lost a great civil servant. RIP Hope Kivengere,” Ms Nabusayi tweeted

The late Hope Kivengere served as Museveni’s presidential press secretary from 1986, before she was replaced by Mary Kalolo Okrut in 2001. Following her retirement as a press secretary, she served in different government capacities, including peace keeping missions in Somalia and South Sudan.

She is a daughter to the late Bishop Festo Kivengere, a reknown Anglican Evangelist who help strengthen the church through Christian revival movement in Uganda, most especially South western Uganda.