First son Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has in a tweet announced the arrest of one of the rebel groups, and warned enemies of Uganda to desist from attacking the country.

The commander of Lands Forces has said the operation that led to the arrest of the leader of the Uganda Homeland Liberation Forces, Openjuru Howard, has taken many months. The rebel outfit made its mark during an attack on a military detach in Zombo district, West Nile. He also previously boosted for attacking Gulu.

Muhoozi Kainerugaba

@mkainerugaba

“Ugandan intelligence has arrested the leader of the so called Uganda Homeland Liberation Force, Openjuru Howard, inside the country. It was a carefully planned operation that took many months.

Muhoozi lauded the chieftaincy of military intelligence, for doing an excellent job.

“CMI is proving that it is a truly excellent intelligence service.” The First Son posted on his twitter page.

He also warned enemies of Uganda government that they were playing with danger. He posted in Kiswahili, “Uganda ni hatari!”

The rebel leader was according to information arrested in Njeru town, near Jinja, and attempted to resist arrest.

According to a photograph shared by Gen Kainerugaba, the suspect had stains of blood on his shirt, and face.